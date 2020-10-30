Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonovia has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $71.90.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

