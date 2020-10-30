Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $151.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,898.13 and a beta of 2.36. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total transaction of $27,499.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,301.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at $26,449,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,187 shares of company stock worth $36,897,103. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

