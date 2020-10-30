BidaskClub Downgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Sell

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.