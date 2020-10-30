BidaskClub Downgrades VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Strong Sell

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $191.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.53. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total transaction of $125,333.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,173.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total transaction of $1,214,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,875,215.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,226 shares of company stock worth $17,321,179. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. AJO LP raised its holdings in VeriSign by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 590,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,180,000 after buying an additional 307,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,711,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,065,000 after purchasing an additional 173,857 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in VeriSign by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 131,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VeriSign by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after purchasing an additional 123,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

