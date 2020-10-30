BidaskClub Downgrades Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Sell

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Shares of WLTW opened at $186.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.91 and its 200-day moving average is $200.95.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $658,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,477.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 72,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,145 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

