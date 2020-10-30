BidaskClub Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMAT. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. 140166 boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.