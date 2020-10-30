BidaskClub Upgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $374.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). Merus had a negative net margin of 243.85% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 146,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,359.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 189,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,105,126.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 538,311 shares of company stock worth $6,084,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth about $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.