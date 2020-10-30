BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.38.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $80.50 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.59.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

