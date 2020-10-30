Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

SPYX stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $54.30 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97.

