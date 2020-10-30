Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 24.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $827,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,276,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,766,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

