Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 95.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,342 shares of company stock worth $91,592,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $489.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.97. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 627.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.92.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

