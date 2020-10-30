Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

