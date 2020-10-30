Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4,360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

SLYG stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

