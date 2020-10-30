Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yum China by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,543,000 after acquiring an additional 332,917 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

YUMC stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

