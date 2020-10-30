Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 280 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $90.10 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96.

