Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,128 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403,515 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after acquiring an additional 670,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,477,000 after buying an additional 406,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.