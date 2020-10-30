Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. Biocept has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Biocept had a negative return on equity of 142.34% and a negative net margin of 462.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Biocept will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

