Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.15.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $245.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.73 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

