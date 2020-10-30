BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,422,500.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $1,422,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Walter Villiger sold 100,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,914,000.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Walter Villiger sold 35,883 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,040,248.17.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Walter Villiger sold 44,697 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $1,270,288.74.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Walter Villiger sold 46,542 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $1,381,831.98.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Walter Villiger sold 28,283 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $593,943.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $1,081,500.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $1,050,500.00.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $983.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 145.10 and a beta of 1.44. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $31.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,842,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $5,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $343,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

