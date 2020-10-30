BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BNGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.30.

BioNano Genomics stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BioNano Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BioNano Genomics by 284.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNano Genomics by 98.6% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.