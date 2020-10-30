Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
BTBT opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Bit Digital has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $5.50.
Bit Digital Company Profile
