Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BTBT opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Bit Digital has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $5.50.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in October 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

