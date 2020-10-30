Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Hits $0.0001

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $469,877.44 and $1,146.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00031016 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.10 or 0.03948759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00027792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00227572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BC is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

