Bitcoin Rhodium Price Hits $4.00 on Major Exchanges (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $13,066.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00030152 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00074519 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a coin. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,304,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,224,382 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.