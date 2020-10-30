BlackLine Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 750 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 971% compared to the average daily volume of 70 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on BL shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered BlackLine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other BlackLine news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $1,072,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,197.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 3,860.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,826,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,114 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 574,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,598,000 after purchasing an additional 159,174 shares during the period.

Shares of BL opened at $92.30 on Friday. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.06.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

