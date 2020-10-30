Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Shares of Blind Creek Resources Ltd (CVE:BCK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.11. Blind Creek Resources shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.51. The company has a market cap of $391,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

About Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK)

Blind Creek Resources Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Blende property located in the Mayo Mining District of the Yukon Territory.

