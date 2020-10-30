Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00007646 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Upbit. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $23,710.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,248,987 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

