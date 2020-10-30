BlockStamp Hits Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $58.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001522 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003638 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002170 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,115,580 coins and its circulating supply is 26,572,614 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.