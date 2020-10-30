Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of BLMN opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.76. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 223,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 140,168 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 36.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,233,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 330,179 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 417,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3,082.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 987,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

