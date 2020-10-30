Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Blucora stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,317.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,025 shares of company stock worth $200,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blucora by 105.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Blucora by 255.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Blucora by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

