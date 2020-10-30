BMO Capital Markets Boosts Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Price Target to $43.50

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,639,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,582,000 after buying an additional 133,288 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,799,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,555 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,427,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,000,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 543,993 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

