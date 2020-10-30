BMO Capital Markets Boosts Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$1.70

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

TKO stock opened at C$1.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of $314.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$106.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,025.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $409,150.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

