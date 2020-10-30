BMO Capital Markets Raises Genworth MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Price Target to $43.50

Genworth MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets to $43.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of Genworth MI Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Genworth MI Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.63.

OTCMKTS GMICF opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Genworth MI Canada has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

