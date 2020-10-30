BNP PARIBAS/S’s (BNPQY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNPQY. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP PARIBAS/S to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP PARIBAS/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

BNPQY opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. BNP PARIBAS/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

