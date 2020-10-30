Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.60-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.986-8.136 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion.
Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.37.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.