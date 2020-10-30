Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.60-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.986-8.136 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.37.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.83.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.