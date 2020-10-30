BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 138.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

