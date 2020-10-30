BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. BorgWarner updated its FY 2020

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays cut BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

