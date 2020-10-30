Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCOV. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brightcove presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $527.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brightcove by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brightcove by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brightcove by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.