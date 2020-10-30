Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCOV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brightcove from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.43 million, a P/E ratio of -35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

