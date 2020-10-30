Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.33-5.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.574-4.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.06. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $146.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,721,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $1,080,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,106,765.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,677 shares of company stock valued at $32,420,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

