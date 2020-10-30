Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) – Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.40.

TSE:CAS opened at C$14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.61. Cascades Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.