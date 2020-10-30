Brokers Issue Forecasts for Iterum Therapeutics PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) – G.Research upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Iterum Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.75) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.05). G.Research also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITRM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.70. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01.

In related news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $92,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

