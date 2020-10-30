Brokers Issue Forecasts for South Plains Financial’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for South Plains Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $262.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.55. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 98.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the third quarter worth $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in South Plains Financial by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth $135,000. 21.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

