Brokers Issue Forecasts for S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STBA. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of STBA opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $776.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.65. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 135,222 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 115.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 298,571 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

