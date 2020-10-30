Brokers Issue Forecasts for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.45) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.55). Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($9.16) EPS.

TPTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $122.85.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 127.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after acquiring an additional 780,559 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

