Brokers Offer Predictions for American Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for American Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.90. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 86.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

