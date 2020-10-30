Brokers Offer Predictions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the bank will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

