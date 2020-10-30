Brokers Set Expectations for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.19 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $2,126,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

