Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) versus First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Financial Comparison

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brookline Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.10%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 12.65% 5.03% 0.56% First Guaranty Bancshares 15.64% 9.99% 0.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 1.99 $87.72 million $1.10 8.65 First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.36 $14.24 million $1.47 9.52

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. Brookline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases for equipment financing for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

