Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 4,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $236,910.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,169,861.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,782 shares of company stock worth $7,181,242. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.