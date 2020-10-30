Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CALM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of -0.22. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,245,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $91,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.